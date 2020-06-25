It will soon be July. That’s when the hosting company wants me to cough up hundreds of dollars for another year. I can’t afford it. Moreover, it seems the hosting service broke the code on my donation button, so I wouldn’t continue there even with a steep discount.
One thought on “Jumping Ship, New Blog”
HostMonster works great for me.
Realize that you can transfer all the files to your new site and not lose all of your work in the transfer. If you need help with this, let me know, but your new provider customer support will guide you through it, too.