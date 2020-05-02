Fear and Loathing of the COVID-19 Economy

Let me begin by saying I don’t know anything definitive about the origin of COVID-19. I don’t know if it is a natural mutation or a manmade biological weapon. I don’t trust the government and its media corporations to report the truth on the virus or the actual number of victims it has claimed. The WHO—owned by Merck, the GAVI Alliance, and the Gates Foundation—and the CDC—allowed to receive “gifts” from Big Pharma and corporations—are corrupt institutions that have lied about pandemics in the past, so why should we believe them now?

Despite revised numbers and evidence computer models were seriously flawed—one might argue deliberately so—the corporate media continues to report COVID-19 as something akin to the Black Death. It has done a successful job of scaring the hell out of millions if not billions of people.

“The real number of COVID-19 deaths are not what most people are told and what they then think. How many people actually died from COVID-19 is anyone’s guess,” said Dr. Annie Bukacek in April. “Based on inaccurate, incomplete data, people are being terrorized by fear-mongers into relinquishing freedoms.”

But here is something a script-reading establishment media avoids reporting—the death toll from a decimated economy will be far higher than anything inflicted by this virus (or whatever it is).

COVID-19 is a near-perfect cover for the engineered crash of an economy already on Federal Reserve funny money life support. Instead of assigning blame to the responsible culprits—mega-banks, the financial and “investment” (speculation) class, transnational corporations, and their handmaids in government—blame is placed on an invisible virus that may or may not be manufactured precisely for the purpose of taking down the economy.

“If you take the kinds of drastic action that we are currently seeing [state-mandated lockdowns], it is unquestionably going to lead to massive job losses, huge redundancies, thousands of small to medium businesses going to the wall, future generations saddled with debt, and millions of people thrust into poverty with no way out,” writes Rob Slane.

This will result in “risks to the mental health of millions of people,” the “stripping of civil liberties on a scale never seen before and which may never be restored after the health crisis is over,” and the “frightening possibility of mass civil unrest the longer the measures continue,” Slane adds.

In fact, the US and much of the world has remained mired in financial ill-health in the wake of the last “too big to fail” bankster looting a dozen years ago. The media called it the “Great Recession,” although, by any standard, it was and is a depression. By the end of summer, it will mutate into a full-blown Greatest Depression. “We’ve entered a downturn that is going to be longer, deeper, and different than the unpleasantness of 1929-1946,” notes best-selling author Doug Casey.

According to the economist Nouriel Roubini:

Earlier this month [March 2020], it took just 15 days for the US stock market to plummet into bear territory (a 20% decline from its peak)—the fastest such decline ever. Now, markets are down 35%, credit markets have seized up, and credit spreads (like those for junk bonds) have spiked to 2008 levels. Even mainstream financial firms such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley expect US GDP to fall by an annualized rate of 6% in the first quarter, and by 24% to 30% in the second. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has warned that the unemployment rate could skyrocket to above 20% (twice the peak level during the GFC [Global Financial Crisis]).

According to John Williams, publisher of Shadow Government Statistics, a second-quarter GDP contraction will rival the depths of the Great Depression. The current unemployment rate is 22% and it will get worse, far worse, possibly affecting more than half the working population. There are mounting risks of a hyperinflationary Great Depression, as the Federal Reserve and federal government launch unlimited money creation, deficit spending, and financial bailouts, Williams wrote on April 28.

More than 30 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance as a result of the state-mandated and enforced economic lockdown (millions of other unemployed workers are unable to file due to clogged online systems and the inefficiency of state bureaucracy). In less than a month, the 22.4 million jobs created after the manufactured Great Recession—primarily low-paid service sector jobs—were wiped out.

Desperate and poverty-stricken Americans will, as Henry Kissinger long ago remarked, run to the government and beg for protection. They will willingly—even enthusiastically—relinquish their natural rights for the false security of the state.

The massive violations of a moribund Constitution and Bill of Rights are dismissed as an excuse by irresponsible people to spread a disease that is, according to a scaremongering media, wafting through the air and laying in wait on all surfaces. In short, your natural rights are considered a threat to the rest of humanity.

In March, a poll was conducted on public support for killing off what remains of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. “We presented a nationally representative sample of 3,000 U.S. residents with eight possible policy responses to the outbreak, all of which may be unconstitutional, including forced quarantine in a government facility, criminal penalties for spreading misinformation, bans against certain people entering the country, and conscription of health-care workers,” writes Adam Chilton, Professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School, and three of his associates.

“Even when we explicitly told half of our sample that the policies may violate the Constitution,” the group writes, “the majority supported all eight of them,” including the restrictions imposed on free speech.

In short, propagandized and frightened citizens, in fear of a New Black Death that is nothing of the sort, are abrogating their birthright of individual liberty in favor of allowing the state to impose ever-increasing draconian measures—including an audacious expansion of surveillance—to control humanity.

“After the threat has subsided,” Chilton and the law professors conclude, “Americans must recognize any constitutional violations for what they were, lest they become the new normal.”

It should be obvious by now COVID-19 authoritarianism is already the new normal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

