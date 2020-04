Excellent expose, details the fascist-corporatist (as defied by the progenitor of #Fascism, Mussolini) plan to force authoritarian technocracy on humanity, a Hegelian exploitation of #Covid_19 for a transition to a #NewWorldOrder. @_whitneywebb https://t.co/vgM7P7ZgFB

— Another Day in the Empire (@day_empire) April 23, 2020