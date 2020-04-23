Death Panel Ezekiel: “No Choice” But Mass Poverty and Death

If several weeks of state-imposed house arrest and unemployment have maxed out your stress level, wait until you hear what the experts have in mind to “mitigate” a bad seasonal influenza.
Here is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, brother of Rahm, the former mayor Chicago and a Clintonite:
Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications,” e said. “I know that’s dreadful news to hear. How are people supposed to find work if this goes on in some form for a year and a half? Is all that economic pain worth trying to stop COVID-19? The truth is we have no choice.
You may remember Mr. Emanuel. He’s a “bioethicist” in favor of so-called death panels. He advocated denying medical assistance to old folks who are not “participating citizens,” that is to say sickly retired elders no longer working and paying mandatory financial tribute to the state and its corporate owners.
It probably shouldn’t be surprising a guy who believes dementia and elderly cancer patients must be left to die advocates a year and a half of a freeze-frame economy that will ultimately kill thousands, far more than a seasonal coronavirus.
Meanwhile, New York governor Andrew Cuomo believes those demonstrating in opposition to mandated confinement and enforced unemployment and eventual impoverishment and homelessness are crybabies.
A reporter asked Gov. Cuomo what he’d say to New Yorkers who want to go back to work because they’re running out of money, to which he replied, “economic hardship doesn’t equal death”
“You want to go to work? Go take a job as an essential worker” he added https://t.co/BgwoOZsQRy pic.twitter.com/WxGQxtg49p
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2020
This sort of contempt for the folks who pay Cuomo’s handsome salary is a common trait shared by psychopathic control freaks. It’s fair to say the gov doesn’t really care about New Yorkers who will end up destitute. He is solely focused on what appears to be a nasty influenza and an endless iron-fisted lockdown, never mind the death toll from a nearly moribund economy will far outpace anything produced by COVID-19 (or any other virus).
The political class and technocrats like Ezekiel Emanuel still have time to build fortresses between themselves and an outraged and violent hoi polloi. Maybe that’s why the National Guard and Army have been mobilized. In six months, will every American know who Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy is?
4 thoughts on “Death Panel Ezekiel: “No Choice” But Mass Poverty and Death”
I am constantly amazed at the overwhelming numbers of people who support the warm and fuzzy definition given to sustainable development but who when questioned on what SD/Agenda 21 will actually mean for most members of society have no idea. what the implementation of SD will look like. Or that SD, manifesting as a Technocracy, will mean for civil liberties let alone re education camps for those that can be and death centers for those that can’t unless war with the bankers takes place. SD can only support a small percentage of the amount human life that the current hydro carbon energies can. The oil energy system is currently being partially moth balled and reduced supply coming out the other end of this current event does not bode well for stability going forward. Shadows are barely clearing the roof now and the people mostly have no idea who their real enemy is.
Ezekiel Emanuel is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), flagship of the “liberal world order”, along with billionaires David Rubenstein, Laurence Fink, and George Soros to name a few.
Jews, all.
Emanuel, Cuomo….they aren’t human…they just play one on T.V..