It looks like the farcical "re-opening" of a decimated US #economy may require all of us to wear face masks under decree by the state. If that's the case, time to deep six patents on #N95 and other masks. #Covid_19 #ReopenAmerica https://t.co/gnnhFgfS6l

— Another Day in the Empire (@day_empire) April 23, 2020