Bureaucrat: Stay Home and Starve

How many Americans will be frightened by the necessity to buy food and feed their families?

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House “coronavirus response coordinator,” said on Saturday all plebs must stay out of grocery stores. She didn’t offer an alternative. Instead, she repeated the hand washing and 6-foot “social distancing” mantra.

“This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe and that means everybody doing the 6-feet distancing, washing their hands,” said the life-long bureaucrat.

I am reminded of President George H.W. Bush confronting a grocery store scanner on display at the National Grocers Association convention in D.C. in 1992. Bush probably hadn’t seen the inside a grocery store in decades and this new technology struck him as remarkable. He was bedazzled by that red scanner light, part of a mundane reality for millions of Americans.

I seriously doubt Ms. Birx does her own shopping. As a top-level flunky of the state and its preferred transnational corporate crony clients, Brix likely dispatches servants to do the shopping and cooking. She has more important tasks at hand, such as frightening the public into subservience with scary worst-case speculation minus hard data, pushing house arrest, and repeating ad nauseam the hand-wash-social-distance mantra.

Lineup outside Walmart when I had to grab groceries a little bit ago, still can’t believe this is the world we’re living in right now 😦 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xGSEUHYG5X — Chelsey⚡️ (@chelseyynicol) April 5, 2020

Like Bush, this woman is seriously out of touch. How many Americans will now be frightened out of their wits by the necessity to buy food and feed their families? Does she believe all Americans have the ability and money to employ others (maybe adorned in hazmat suits) to buy food and deliver it—that is if the delivery services have not gone on strike for fear of the virus, an unknown quantity we are told blows in the wind, lays in wait on all surfaces and effuses invisibly from toilet bowls.

Birx’s insane suggestion—with the full weight of the state behind it—is naturally ignored by millions of Americans that have no choice but to queue up inside grocery stores and pharmacies, daring a virus they are propagandized into believing is everywhere, lethal as the Black Death.

The Centers for Disease Control, where Ms. Birx formerly worked, has told the nation all Americans must wear face masks, never mind you would be hard-pressed to actually find a medical mask (and if you did, be scorned for denying an N95 mask to “frontline” doctors and nurses). Instead, the CDC wants you to DIY masks out of cloth, or buy one online.

My doctor mom & sis share how to make DIY #facemasks. While NOT a medical mask, it's intended as a precautionary tool for the public when going out for essential tasks or isolating from others. Continue to stay in & social distance as your primary methods of containment. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/kVoFgIrCDq — Janet Li 😷 #masks4all (@janetnotjackson) March 23, 2020

According to Dr. Dena Grayson—praised by the globalist Aspen Institute for her work with big pharma—the DIY homemade mask craze may help spread the virus.

⚠️Please use CAUTION with DIY #masks. Simple cloth is NOT very effective. And people not used to wearing a #mask risk touching their face MORE, increasing the risk of being infected.😷#coronavirus #COVID19

pic.twitter.com/fKUuKhrRFt — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) April 4, 2020

Like her counterpart Birx, Ms. Grayson—who is married to former Florida Democrat “representative” Alan Grayson—does not offer an alternative. Maybe she is simply too busy playing politics like everyone else in the swamp (she is, after all, a failed Democrat candidate).

