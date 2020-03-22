New York State: Stay Home and Masturbate

This is becoming surrealistic.

You know the government is over the top when it urges plebs to stay home and masturbate. Apparently, there is no subject, personal or public, the state does not believe it should “advise” and eventually mandate.

creatdive commons by-sa_RGB-350x122

One thought on “New York State: Stay Home and Masturbate”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.