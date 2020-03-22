New York State: Stay Home and Masturbate

You know the government is over the top when it urges plebs to stay home and masturbate. Apparently, there is no subject, personal or public, the state does not believe it should “advise” and eventually mandate.
New York State Wants People to Masturbate to Flatten the Curve
Your safest sexual partner during the COVID-19 pandemic? Yourself. https://t.co/Z8WXIANzED #SexGuidelines #Masturbation #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Pandemic #Quarantined #SelfLove #SelfIsolating #NewYorkState #LoveCoach
— Dr. Ava Cadell (@dravacadell) March 22, 2020
Government overreach to be sure.