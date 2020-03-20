Military on the Streets of New York

Expect this across the country in the coming days and weeks.

The lockdown in New York City now has a military component. 

I expect this to become a standard across the country in the coming days and weeks. The state is now in the process of throwing millions of workers out of their jobs, closing down business, and basically freezing—and ultimately killing—most business activity in the United States. By summer, or sooner, this will result in desperation and violence. 

Meanwhile, in Baltimore.

The military is being deployed to urban areas not so much to deter citizens from the freedom of association. Rather, the USG is preparing for the eventuality of outraged citizens protesting and rioting in reaction to mass unemployment, growing want and poverty, and the inefficiency of the federal government to meet their needs on the most basic level. 

  1. wait till those are united nations troops in those vehicles.
    by the way, i watched The Hunt today on torrent. phew!

