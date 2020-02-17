This Blog Ends in July

This summer, the hosting service hosting this blog wants over three hundred dollars to renew. I don’t believe, considering the small traffic the blog attracts, this money is worth the investment. I am no longer willing to lose money on a site that has less than marginal influence and a very small readership.

I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income. I tried to put up a “begging cup” to allow readers to donate to the site. However, for some mysterious reason, the code on the page stopped working, so there is no way to make PayPal donations. In other words, this blog is a vortex sucking up money that could be used for other purposes.

I have a few followers at Patreon but that income is not enough to pay for the continuation and maintenance of the site.

The ADE blog is lucky if it gets two hundred readers a day, that is unless a larger, more trafficked site puts up a link or reposts a story.

I really am sorry to see this blog go but it is, in essence, a hobby and a vent for my opinions on a political situation that shows no sign of improving, only getting worse.

It’s time to move on. For those readers that have supported the site in the past, I am truly thankful and appreciative.

