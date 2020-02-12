Vampire Squid vs. Multi-Millionaire Socialist

In the Bizarro World of Crony Capitalism, we are routinely presented with a number of ridiculous fantasies.

Lloyd Blankfein, one of a handful of banksters responsible for the “Greatest Recession,” is warning about the possibility of the multi-millionaire socialist Bernie Sanders taking the Democrat nomination.

If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) February 12, 2020

The boss of Goldman Sachs—a vampire squid feeding on toxic derivatives and various financial Ponzi schemes blue checked by the state—is afraid Bernie might actually win and bring down the hammer on him and other crony capitalists fat on money swindled from the American people.

Blankfein should be thankful he’s not swinging from a lamp post on Wall Street. In previous times, cattle rustlers and thieves were hung high or at the least served jail time. Now corporate financial criminals are too big to jail and fine.

Of course, even if Bernie wins the presidency, which is unlikely, Congress will in no way “reform” Wall Street, punish the thieving banksters and their corporate-fascist partners in crime autocratically deciding policy in the swamp.

It is slightly amusing Blankfein mentioned the Russian hoax to make his point. He wants you to believe Putin-Hitler and the evil Russians are throwing in with Bernie the multi-millionaire socialist to undermine America, the supposed bountiful democracy that is nothing of the sort.

The establishment is freaking out over the fact the plebs want real change—not fake Obama change—and that they mistakenly voted for the shell game poseur and crony capitalist Trump and may vote for the angry socialist Sanders. Even if Bernie won the election, there would be little more than heated rhetoric because Congress is corporate-owned and lobbyist infested.

Following the “debate” (scripted Kabuki theater) in New Hampshire, the former DC cop turned corporate teleprompter reader, Chris Matthews, went over the deep-end:

Did Chris Matthews just imply Bernie Sanders is going to start assassinating people?? WTF?? pic.twitter.com/yuSIr9zLyp — Bernie/Nina 2020 🌹 (@mikemoran2010) February 8, 2020

Sorry, Chris, but this sort of fantasy bullshit no longer works. Castro wouldn’t have staged a revolution in Cuba if not for corporate support for the brutal military dictator Fulgencio Batista, who aligned himself not only with transnational corporations but the Italian and Jewish Mafia as well.

“At the beginning of 1959 United States companies owned about 40 percent of the Cuban sugar lands—almost all the cattle ranches—90 percent of the mines and mineral concessions—80 percent of the utilities—practically all the oil industry—and supplied two-thirds of Cuba’s imports,” writes Timothy Alexander Guzman.

The writer, historian, and special assistant to President Kennedy, Arthur M. Schlesinger, said prior to the Cuban revolution: “The corruption of the government, the brutality of the police, the regime’s indifference to the needs of the people for education, medical care, housing, for social justice and economic justice is an open invitation to revolution.”

But Chris won’t tell you about that. Instead, he speculates Bernie, a murderous Fidel Castro in waiting, will unjustly hang him and the rest of the corporate propaganda media in Central Park. This sort of nonsense might’ve worked during the artificially created “Cold War,” but it doesn’t fly now, as responses to this absurdity on social media demonstrate.

But enough of the hysterical rantings of an over-paid and privileged member of the CIA’s Mighty Wurlitzer club, a subversive conduit for the dissemination of lies and misinformation put in place when Chris was in grade school. The rare Blankfein tweet following the circus in New Hampshire reveals the fear and trepidation of the vampire squid parasites on Wall Street as the plebs begin reacting—ineffectively, I might add—to the gross criminality of the financial class.

In the Bizarro World of Crony Capitalism, we are routinely presented with a number of ridiculous fantasies, often accepted as gospel truth. First, that Bernie Sanders will put an end to crony capitalism, and second the Russians will undermine the election because—well, like George Bush's terrorists (manufactured by the CIA and its cohorts), they hate us for our freedom.

Of course, real democracy is in short supply, so there is nothing for Putin-Hitler to destroy, even if he wanted to.

The overpaid slavering teleprompter reader Chris Matthews may enjoy a degree of “freedom” (permission to run his mouth) but those of us out here in deplorable-ridden flyover country who disagree with the crony capitalist parasitical state have been stripped of this freedom. Not only have we been deplatformed from social media and the web but are now in the FBI’s crosshairs because—well, because, they hate us for our freedom, or rather our natural right to speak truth to authoritarian power.

For the state, that is the definition of terrorism.

