Trump Chumps and 2020

The Unz Review has posted an article by a guy who self-describes himself as a Trump Chump. He admits being fooled by the Stable Genius, a former Democrat now calling himself a “conservative,” whatever the hell that is (it was an election gimmick).

“I spent months making the case for Trump on this website,” he writes. “I will be the first to admit that I was wrong and that those who were skeptical of Trump in our community were right in 2016. In that election, I drank the koolaid and was one of Trump’s Chumps. Unlike AmNats, I have tried to learn something from that experience. I hate getting fooled by Republicans.”

I am continually amazed by this sort of hobbled retrospection.

It was obvious from the day Donald Trump announced his candidacy that he is completely and totally ill-suited for the job. He is a former reality TV personality with practically zero knowledge of geopolitics, geography, history, and the Constitution. How this sort of person—a naif in all matters political—became president is not a mystery.

The “conservatives” who elected Trump by and large share his ignorance. Most live in an alt-right fantasy world. Trump has, of course, being a narcissist, turned his back on the alt-right. He betrayed his loyal (and equally narcissistic and self-seeking) apostle Roger Stone, the man with Richard Nixon tattoo, the neurotic former president responsible for killing an unknown number of Vietnamese, Cambodians, Laotians, etc. (this was known as “peace with honor”).

It should have been obvious this real estate tycoon living the high life on daddy’s money would not only fail his naive and desperate supporters but also stab them in the back. It’s what egomaniacal psychopaths do—betray all, even the most loyal, and use them as doormats in the endless pursuit of elevating their bilious and destructive personalities.

“Those who feared that the Trump administration would lull the conservative base into a false sense of complacency and put all the normies back to sleep were right.”

Trump isn’t a conservative. He is apolitical and the only member of the Stable Genius party. Trump shares a lot with Caligula. Recall that the insane Roman emperor wanted to remove the heads from various statues of gods located across Rome and replace them with his own. I can envision Trump doing likewise.

As for the “conservative base,” this is merely a gaggle of statists eager to force their will on “liberals” who share the same pathology of revenge and control. It seems appropriate to paraphrase the despicable dirty trickster Karl Rove here: the chosen (in this case, neocons) will go about their criminal business and as plebs sit by the wayside and watch them make history (or possibly the end of history).

“Those who feared that the Trump administration would suck all of the energy out of the Alt-Right were right.”

The alt-right is simply a gaggle of wannabe statists with a scary take on American exceptionalism. Breitbart—the website, not the dead man—is at the epicenter of this movement. It was founded in Israel and has consistently advocated Zionist talking points.

“Those who rationalized voting for Donald Trump on the basis of immigration and changing demographics were proven wrong about that too.”

The poor “AmNats” and alt-righters can’t see the forest for the trees. The “conservatives” know the influx of illegal immigrants is part of a plan to ensure Dem political dominance but this is only a small part of a larger picture. The ruling elite no longer has a use for hard-working and politically naive Americans. Generation after generation built the most advanced and prosperous nation in the history of the world. All of this wealth has been strip-mined over the last few decades by the financial elite.

For the financial elite, the “changing demographic” in America is a win-win. Can you remember the last time Mexican peasants—illiterate, superstitious, and completely and utterly powerless—overthrew the parasitical elite in that third-world hellhole?

Millions of Americans are completely clueless about this sort of dystopian engineering and continue to foolishly believe a wall—maybe like the one in Israel—will stop the influx of immigrants. It is quite normal for the desperately poor to run across a border if politicians on the other side are offering free stuff. This does not require rocket science.

“Those who voted for Donald Trump to ‘move the Overton Window’ succeeded in making homosexuality more acceptable on the Right.”

Did Trump make homosexuality more acceptable? I don’t think he really cares, so long as homosexuals and everybody else march to the polls later this year and vote for him.

The average “conservative” opposed to the sexual preference of a neighbor is an ogre trying to force his or her beliefs on other people—the very definition of authoritarianism. It’s none of their business what consenting adults do in private, so long as they are not violating the rights of others.

On the other hand, unethical and opportunistic “liberals” now routinely exploit homosexuality and proclaim it as a “right” that must be enforced by the state. Like illegal immigration, this is simply another political stratagem. The ruling elite are intent on forcibly reducing the number of plebs, for whom they have nothing but contempt for (the “climate change” hoax plays into this strategy as well and is also another way to steal even more money from witless citizens).

“What about Antifa and Big Tech censorship? Aren’t those good reasons to vote for Donald Trump in 2020? Neither of these issues were on our radar screen BEFORE Donald Trump won the 2016 election.”

Once again, ignorance reigns supreme. The author of this article needs to do a little historical research. The state ALWAYS attempts, in draconian fashion or more covertly, to stifle opposition and maintain its political dominance through violence. It is now doing this by proxy through its “big tech” crony capitalist partners. Facebook and Twitter (where I am de-platformed) are working with the government to shut down the opposition—and Trump, through incompetence and failure to understand complexities, is facilitating this process. He turned his back on his most ardent supporters. They are the vast majority of those being de-platformed. But then, for Trump, they only matter during elections.

It would be a simple matter to declare Antifa a terrorist organization, round up its violent members, and lock them up so they will not be able to hurt people. Antifa, however, is an asset for the state and its owners. Not only does Antifa jack up political polarity and tension in America—thus preventing the plebs from coming together—it also elicits retaliatory violence by people the state really considers a threat: the “AmNats,” alt-righters, and (laughably) the “dissident right.”

“Speaking of Trump’s donors, we wrote Trump a blank check in the 2016 election to deliver on the MAGA agenda that he had sold us.”

Trump’s main donor was Sheldon Adelson, a Zionist who would like nothing more than to nuke Iran and fully and finally ethnically cleanse the Palestinians. The Zionists in Israel and America love Trump because he’s controlled by Javanka. MAGA should be MIGA, Make Israel Great Again.

“In the last two elections, Donald Trump has pulled a bait-and-switch and Trump’s Chumps are gullible enough to fall for it a third time… Trump’s Chumps have demonstrated in the last two election cycles how easy they are to manipulate. They can be relied on to vote and shill for the GOP no matter what it does.”

Absolutely. Thank you for making my point.

Finally, if you vote for Trump in November—or any establishment politician in Congress—you have nobody to blame but yourself for the engineered destruction of America.

The Orange Narcissus will not save us. He will not defend his supporters. They are now considered “white nationalists” and terrorists by the FBI. It will be of little concern what happens to them after he is re-elected because for Trump they are little more than useful tools and idiots.

