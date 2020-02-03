The Psychopath Virus

What happens to us, the clueless, naive, and child-like citizens, numbering in the billions, is of little concern.

Dr. Francis Boyle, the man who drafted the Biological Weapons Act, believes the Wuhan Coronavirus didn’t originate in a seafood market, as the propaganda media insists, but rather escaped from a supposedly secure bioweapons lab in Wuhan.

Boyle cites the following quote from the GreatGameIndia website.

In a secret speech given to high-level Communist Party cadres nearly two decades ago, Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Chi Haotian explained a long-range plan for ensuring a Chinese national renaissance… He said there were three vital issues that must be grasped. The first was the issue of living space—because China is severely overpopulated and China’s environment is deteriorating. The second issue, therefore, is that the Communist Party must teach the Chinese people to “go out.” By this Gen. Chi meant the conquest of new lands in which a “second China” could be built by “colonization.” From this arises the third vital issue: the “issue of America.”

The website claims the “ruling Chinese Communist Party” (which is not communist; Karl Marx would be rolling over in his grave—the “Chicoms” have little to do with Marxism or Maoism for that matter; they are authoritarian crony capitalists) believes biological weapons will result in the defeat of America, which stands in the way of its version of totalitarian colonialism.

Gen. Chi represents the height of psychopathic gamesmanship that very well may result in the end of human and possibly mammalian life on the planet. Here is the General’s rationale:

“We must prepare ourselves for two scenarios. If our biological weapons succeed in the surprise attack, the Chinese people will be able to keep their losses at a minimum in the fight against the United States. If, however, the attack fails and triggers a nuclear retaliation from the United States, China would perhaps suffer a catastrophe in which more than half of its population would perish. That is why we need to be ready with air defense systems for our big and medium-sized cities.”

Chi said China’s economic advancement is not the key for triumph over its enemies—war is. “Our economic development is all about preparing for the needs of war!” he said. “Publicly, we still emphasize economic development as our center, but in reality, economic development has war as its center!”

There is plenty of evidence China stole the Coronavirus from a lab in Canada and turned around and weaponized it, presumably to use against its mortal enemy, the USG.

EXCLUSIVE#Coronavirus Bioweapon Thread How China Stole Coronavirus From Canada And Weaponized Ithttps://t.co/tc7W2DrmAA — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) January 27, 2020

The “mainstream media,” in actuality a finely tuned propaganda mouthpiece for the ruling elite, want you to believe this deadly virus emerged unexpected from a dead and live animal market in Wuhan (they characterize it as a seafood market). Boyle and others know this is a cover story and pure bullshit.

Forget the cover story. This is all about the USG and the misnamed “Chicoms” fighting to gain world dominance. Both nation-states are controlled by seriously disturbed psychopaths bent on world domination. What happens to us, the clueless, naive, and child-like citizens, numbering in the billions, is of little concern.

It is yet to be determined what damage the Coronavirus will ultimately have on world population. This is of little concern to the ruling psychopaths. They believe there are too many useless eaters on the planet, a planet they consider their personal property. If the Coronavirus takes a toll similar to that of the 1917 influenza, that’s not a problem, it’s an offertory to Moloch, Kronos, or whatever pagan deity these psychopaths worship (if any at all).

I’d suggest reading the Georgia Guidestones. Our rulers want a world population no larger than 500 million people. If the misnamed Chicoms manage to kill off a few hundred million people with their bioweapon virus, so much the better for the elite who have no use for us.

Our ancestors built the most prosperous civilization in history and the elite are now in the process of stealing all the wealth and rending the social and political fabric. If most of us die in a bio or nuclear war, so much the better for them. They will be safe in their bunkers.

