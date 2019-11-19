Socialism and an Economy Ready to Crash and Burn

Obama knows Democrats will lose next November if they keep pushing socialism as a campaign objective. Americans on the coasts may support a command economy, control freak regulations, legalized theft—larger theft than now—and a braindead wad of social justice idiocy that is predicated on racism and sexism, but all of this is rejected by voters out here in flyover country.

Obama wades into the 2020 race, warning of the dangers of listening to “certain left-leaning twitter feeds” or “the activist wing of our party.” “Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision we also have to be rooted in reality," he said. https://t.co/OioCWy4pbv — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) November 16, 2019

Obama may want to ask why people support radical ideologies. The answer is simple—most Americans are struggling to make ends meet and millions are no longer the middle class. Half the country is on government assistance.

The implosion of the economy going on behind the smokescreen of Trump’s feel good propaganda—millions of jobs created (if you don’t mind minimum wage) and low inflation (when it is in fact over 10%)—will convince many Americans that capitalism is broken and the answer is communism (as Gary Allen noted a few decades ago, socialism and communism are virtually the same).

Left out of the conversation is the fact Obama and his predecessors are responsible for a crumbling economy. Trump, who said he would take a hard look at the Federal Reserve and then forgot about this campaign promise after the election, is basically the same as Obama, Clinton, Bush, and the rest of the neoliberal clan that runs the economy.

Obama in particular. He gave his blessing to “bailing out” the banks, essentially a reward for banksters who nearly crashed the economy a decade ago with their financial instruments of destruction.

Since that time, the controllers and their clan of professional shysters have scooped up billions by moving funny money around, hedging bets, repackaging toxic waste as investment, and moving wealth into the coffers of the ultra-rich and corporations.

These professional economic criminals are responsible for huge “asset bubbles” that are now splitting at the seams, ready to crash and drive the country into a horrific depression, “The Greatest Depression.” The last depression, simply “Great,” was engineered by the Federal Reserve and its cartel of banksters. This was admitted by former Fed boss, Ben Bernanke.

The people, generally ignorant of economic issues, will run to the socialists after the economy implodes. There is a distinct possibility it will crash before the election, thus sealing Trump’s fate, and thus ushering in a freshly minted cabal of SJW socialists masquerading as Democrats led by Elizabeth Warren (a multimillionaire) and Bernie Sanders (also a multimillionaire).

However, as it stands now, most Americans are not supportive of the sort of socialism advocated by Warren and Sanders. In 2016, around half of voters went to the polls to pull the lever for Trump.

It is primarily millennials pushing for socialism. This is to be expected. Not only are they woefully ignorant of economics, but they are also seriously brainwashed by the state’s educational institutions.

I don’t think Warren, Sanders, Beto, Mayor Pete, Kamala, and the rest stand a chance, not necessarily due to a rejection by Americans (why else would the mental case Joe Biden be a frontrunner).

Early next year, Hillary Clinton will announce her candidacy and the DNC will clear the board, sweeping away the SJW Democrats, basically the same two-step they performed on Sanders in 2016.

Responsibility for the crashing economy will be foisted off on Trump, mostly because most Americans don’t understand the president has little effect on the economy and the damage is largely inflicted by the Federal Reserve and the banksters.

Of course, it doesn’t really matter who wins the election. There is little substantial difference between Democrats and Republicans. Both support the current fraudulent economic system that drives wealth into the coffers of the mega-wealthy at the expense of average citizens.

