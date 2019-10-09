President Pence

If you think the infestation of neocons within the Trump administration is worrisome, just wait until the president is impeached and Mike Pence takes the throne.

Pence is a born-again Christian Zionist. While Trump may indeed be muddleheaded, Pence is not. If the Stable and Wise Genius is deposed, Pence will open the floodgates and in will rush the neocons. It will be completely retro—harking back to the days of Bush the Lesser and his cabal of Israel-first neocons.

Democrats don’t like Pence—he’s a “conservative” Republican—but as far as they’re concerned, a short-term (until the election) neocon as president is preferable to leaving Trump in the White House.

Here’s what they’re missing—as soon as Trump gets on the helicopter and does a Nixonian farewell wave to his staff, the neocons will be taking up positions in the Pence administration and will work to wrap up the Zionist agenda in the Middle East, viz; unfinished business in Syria, Lebanon, and especially Iran.

Of course, establishment Democrats are not concerned about this prospect—they also believe in Israel’s wars fought at the expense of American blood and treasure. Democrats are simply more sneaky on foreign affairs and habitually disguise their warmongering psychopathy with insincere platitudes about democracy and humanitarianism.

Mike Pence will undoubtedly confront Iran militarily in the Persian Gulf. If Israel attacks Gaza or moves troops into Lebanon again, Pence will provide support and US troops. He told soldiers after Trump was elected they can expect to eventually be fed into a war, either in the Middle East, North Korea, and possibly the Western Hemisphere (that is, Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua).

If Pence moves to suck the US into a war Trump fears—for the sake of his legacy, not to spare the lives of Syrians and Iranians—the ensuing catastrophe will end up in the lap of whatever Democrat is elected next year, be that Elizabeth Warren or the predicted party crasher, Hillary Clinton.

