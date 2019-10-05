Govt. Gatekeeper Forces Establishment Journo to Admit He is a Propagandist

Ben Johnson, a journalist working for the Atlantic owned Defense One, wasn’t allowed to enter the exceptional homeland until he told a government goon (Customs and Border Protection “staffer”) he writes propaganda.

The goon held up Watson’s passport. He wouldn’t return it until the guy admitted writing propaganda. An exasperated Watson did so and was allowed back into the country after the goon copied everything on his devices. There isn’t a Bill of Rights on the border, even if you’re a citizen of the indispensable nation. It’s a Constitution-free zone and you are at the mercy of vindictive and brain-dead border interrogators.

I sort of feel sorry for Watson, but not too much. He’s a mote in a corporate media machine responsible for turning America into a highly polarized, neurotic, and hysterical mess on the verge of slipping into mass psychosis and civil war. The nation’s not a house divided—it’s a house on fire and the firefighters are passed out on opioids. It will burn to the ground.

I’m not saying Watson is complicit in this. I know absolutely nothing about him beyond what I read in the Stamford Advocate, and then The Washington Post.

I can understand WaPo defending one of its own at the border, but would the same apply to Alex Jones? But he’s not a journalist, you might argue, he’s a fake news provocateur, therefore the First Amendment, or what’s left of it, doesn’t apply.

I agree he’s a performance artist, as his lawyer admitted, but even so, he’s entitled to say whatever he likes, never mind the clownishness.

I believe Orwell said it. Some animals are more equal than others.

A dumbass vengeful bully reading the president’s tweets gets to decide if a “fake news” journalist will be allowed to return home.

Mr. Watson probably doesn’t know we live in a police state. Maybe he does now. The Atlantic, out there on the vanguard of vengeful Trump-haters, will no doubt attribute Watson’s maltreatment to the president and his mob of populists, otherwise known as deplorables.

Problem is, Trump isn’t a populist. He’s not interested in “the people” or their problems, most created by the government. Donald Trump is too busy driving his obese and cognitively hobbled ego around town on an eight-wheel drive wagon dumper. He used to get his ideas from the leggy and smarmy cast reading from teleprompters over at Fox News. But that honeymoon seems to be over. Even the Drudge Report has turned on Trump. It seems Ann Coulter snarls at him daily now.

It took a while, but those of us working and writing outside corporate propaganda media (compliments of the CIA and its Mighty Wurlitzer) are lately considered white nationalists and terroristic conspiracy theorists, as the FBI would have it.

If you want to be safe and earn awards, you’ll work for The Atlantic and the Emerson Collective, never mind pesky gatekeepers on the border. After Hillary is elected, there will be a change of the guard.

The bullies and thumb-sitters will be retrained. They will in Pavlovian fashion regard populists, MAGAites, the “Dissident Right,” constitutionalists, libertarians, free thinkers, radio talkshow hosts, and all flyover country deplorables who refuse narratives churned out by the state and its media, as white nationalists and conspiracy mongering terrorists out to destroy the neoliberal version of democracy.

After Trump is gone and Hillary (or suitable clone) sits on the throne, there will be hell to pay.

It will undoubtedly become mandatory on pain of fine and imprisonment to mindlessly accept there are hundreds of sexual preferences, climate change will eat us alive (we must move into mud huts immediately), millions of post-slaves are due billions of devalued dollars (even the gangbangers selling meth down on the corner deserve free money and special accommodation), and anybody from anywhere is free to “immigrate” to America and receive free everything.

The Final Purge is coming. It won’t be long now.

The neoliberal elite that has lorded over financial (the Federal Reserve, banksters) and social policy (the welfare state) since the end of the completely unnecessary Second World War are shaken to the core. Trump, Russia, China, and the white nationalist free thinkers are the problem. It’s time for a witch hunt, a Medieval Inquisition following to the letter an updated ad extripanda.

Everything is starkly black and white. If you reject the agenda—world government, global corporate plantation, and endless debt servitude for the peasants—you will be picked off sooner or later.

I believe the identity lemmings will also fall victim. The elite doesn’t believe the demented palaver of gender binarism and anamorphic climate change. It has but one belief—the supremacy of raw psychopathic power, the hegemonic drive to control everything on the planet and rub out whatever stands in the way.

Prepare for Hillary to step in and overshadow Elizabeth Warren and the rest of the “progressive” control freaks running for president. Joe Biden is done and the rest of the pack are, well, crack-brained sycophants mimicking identity gibberish. None of them will make the grade. They’re simply a bizarre and irrational warm-up act for the grand finale.

