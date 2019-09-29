Houthis Claim Ambush of Saudis Killed Hundreds

It is being reported Houthi fighters, aka Ansarallah, have pulled off a major military offensive against Saudi troops in northern Yemen.

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation https://t.co/2ba748JR4Y pic.twitter.com/Jq7TIxzGYE — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 28, 2019

Houthis have released videos of captured Saudi soldiers. They claim to have captured thousands in an offensive near the Najran town of Saudi Arabia.

Man Saudis must have the most incompotent military in the world. Shiniest American toys money can buy, yet getting beat by farmers pic.twitter.com/G1rqsLTrdE — Fives (@Kishkinda2) September 29, 2019

The ambush follows on the heels of a claimed Houthi missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco’s Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oilfield earlier this month.

There is no way to tell if this ambush really happened as the Houthis claim. The video shows very few uniformed soldiers, yet plenty of men dressed in traditional Yemeni clothing.

On the other hand, photos posted to social media show what appear to be Saudi soldiers in military uniforms.

📸 pic.twitter.com/crrfu1SBPJ — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) September 29, 2019

Other reports claim the majority of the captured soldiers are Pakistani.

Pakistani Gen. Raheel Sharif is currently serving as the Commander-In-Chief of the so-called Islamic Military Alliance. If it indeed turns out the Saudis suffered a major defeat, it is likely Sharif will be sent packing to Islamabad.

Sec. Of State Mike Pompeo has yet to release a statement blaming Iran for the embarrassing incident. He may be busy, though, preparing for battle following a subpoena issued by House Democrats itching to impeach Donald Trump.

