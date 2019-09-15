Bolton’s Replacement Declared Nuclear War Winnable

Deep within the murky depths of the swamp, psychopathic rumination is anything but an endangered species. Bolton was itching to bomb Iran. Trump’s secretary of state harbors the same warped aspiration. As it turns out, Bolton’s interim successor once said nuking the Soviet Union would be a cakewalk.

Good news John Bolton was fired. But the man now poised to at least temporarily fill his position is someone whose views lie somewhere between dangerous & insane. Make noise! Call reps at (202) 224-3121 (House & Senate) and say NO to Charles Kupperman. https://t.co/WtE6bYW5nH — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 14, 2019

Not a word about this out of the corporate brainwashing media. One has to delve into the alternative media—where terrorist conspiracy theorists lurk in the shadows, hobnobbing with white nationalists, according to the FBI—to find a reference to this instance of state-sanctified insanity.

It was reported by the Huffington Post, which isn’t exactly alternative media (its owned by AOL), but where hatred of all things Trump—including his appointments—runs wild along with identity nonsense and demands for socialism of the AOC variety. If this was a Clinton appointment, it is possible HuffPo might not react in a similar fashion.

President Donald Trump’s acting national security adviser, former Reagan administration official Charles Kupperman, made an extraordinary and controversial claim in the early 1980s: nuclear conflict with the USSR was winnable and that “nuclear war is a destructive thing but still in large part a physics problem”… His argument was that with enough planning and civil defense measures, such as “a certain layer of dirt and some reinforced construction materials,” the effects of a nuclear war could be limited and that U.S. would be able to fairly quickly rebuild itself after an all-out conflict with the then-Soviet Union. At the time, Kupperman was executive director of President Ronald Reagan’s General Advisory Committee on Arms Control and Disarmament. He made the comments during an interview with Robert Scheer for the journalist’s 1982 book, “With Enough Shovels: Reagan, Bush, and Nuclear War.”

This is a prime example of the sort of people the ruling elite routinely hire.

I was immediately reminded of Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, the scene where Gen. Turgidson advocates a first strike on the USSR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

