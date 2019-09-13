Trump the Clueless: Israel’s Not Spying On Me

It does not bother President Trump the Israelis are spying on him. In fact, he believes it is not true despite evidence to the contrary. Every president since Truman knew about Israel’s aggressive intelligence efforts, but not Trump the Clueless.

Israel has long spied on its “special friend” the United States.

More than a decade ago, Christopher Ketcham wrote:

Israel’s spying on the U.S., however, is a matter of public record, and neither conspiracy nor theory is needed to present the evidence. When the FBI produces its annual report to Congress concerning “Foreign Economic Collection and Industrial Espionage,” Israel and its intelligence services often feature prominently as a threat second only to China. In 2005 the FBI noted, for example, that Israel maintains “an active program to gather proprietary information within the United States.” A key Israeli method, said the FBI report, is computer intrusion. In 1996, the Defense Intelligence Service, a branch of the Pentagon, issued a warning that “the collection of scientific intelligence in the United States [is] the third highest priority of Israeli Intelligence after information on its Arab neighbors and information on secret U.S. policies or decisions relating to Israel.” In 1979, the Central Intelligence Agency produced a scathing survey of Israeli intelligence activities that targeted the U.S. government. Like any worthy spy service, Israeli intelligence early on employed wiretaps as an effective tool, according to the CIA report. In 1954, the U.S. Ambassador in Tel Aviv discovered in his office a hidden microphone “planted by the Israelis,” and two years later telephone taps were found in the residence of the U.S. military attaché. In a telegram to Washington, the ambassador at the time cabled a warning: “Department must assume that all conversations [in] my office are known to the Israelis.” The former ambassador to Qatar, Andrew Killgore, who also served as a foreign officer in Jerusalem and Beirut, told me Israeli taps of U.S. missions and embassies in the Middle East were part of a “standard operating procedure.”

This well-known fact and betrayal of trust continue without a serious threat of being closed down and the perpetrators facing arrest and prosecution for espionage.

Despite the discovery of cellphone eavesdropping Stingrays placed around DC and intelligence assessments indicating the devices are linked to Israel, Trump has taken Bibi Netanyahu’s word that Israel is not involved.

The fact of Israeli penetration into the country is not a subject oft-discussed in the media or in the circles of governance, due to the extreme sensitivity of the U.S.-Israel relationship coupled with the burden of the Israel lobby, which punishes legislators who dare to criticize the Jewish state.

While Israel and others (most notably China) steal US technology secrets, the Zionist state is more interested—despite the embarrassment of the Epstein affair—in maintaining a sex and blackmail scheme to make certain Congress supports Israel’s ethnic cleansing, the sniper murder of children, medics, and journalists, a wholesale theft of land and a mountain of UN resolutions condemning the Zionist state for a large list of crimes against humanity.

It’s an easy decision for the average Congress critter—tote the criminal Israeli line or face election defeat, a ruined career, maybe even a video surfacing of Joe McDemopublican having sex with a boy or girl.

A report leaked in 2015 reveals how Israel exploits sex as an intelligence tool.

A section dealing with the operational practices of Israeli field intelligence officers says Mossad puts no pressure on female agents to use sex as a “weapon” but it is expected. It adds: “If sexual blackmail or entrapment is an integral part of the mission, however, Mossad often employs actual prostitutes.” There is less hesitation among Mossad chiefs about using male agents to become intimate with embassy secretaries, airline stewardesses and others who might provide valuable information. This is lightweight stuff compared to sexually compromising a president, as Israel did when Bill Clinton was president. In Gideon’s Spies: The Secret History of the Mossad, Gordon Thomas writes that Israeli intelligence tapped Clinton’s phone and taped his sex-talk conversations with Monica Lewinsky, who may or may not have been a Mossad plant in the White House.

The real Mossad operative in the WH was known as MEGA. “So far as anyone knows, the Israeli agent MEGA—a much more important spy than the imprisoned CIA traitor Jonathan Pollard, and probably his controller—is still in place at the White House,” the author told The New York Post in 1999.

Both the FBI and independent counsel Kenneth Starr refused to look into the Israeli spying and potential blackmail of a sitting US president.

However, it isn’t merely presidents and members of Congress under Israel surveillance—it turns out millions of Americans were also being snooped on by the Zionist state through Comverse Infosys, a now-defunct Israeli technology company that provided hardware and software systems for voice and fax messaging.

Nancy Murray writes for Mondoweiss:

Thanks to the investigative work done by pioneering analyst of the NSA James Bamford in his book The Shadow Factory and numerous articles, journalists Christopher Ketcham and Carl Cameron in his Fox News four-part report on Israeli spying in the US soon after 9/11, we know that the products of several Israel-originated companies with alleged ties to Israel intelligence (especially its secretive version of the NSA, Unit 8200) and military services appear to have been embedded in US communications systems well before 9/11 and, in the words of former commander of Unit 8200, “dominate the U.S. eavesdropping and surveillance market.”

Meanwhile, we’re told by the state’s propaganda media that Russia is the problem. Israel and its control over the election process in America through blackmail and intimidation are rarely if ever mentioned.

“Since the late 1990s, federal agents have reported systemic communications security breaches at the Department of Justice, FBI, DEA, the State Department, and the White House. Several of the alleged breaches, these agents say, can be traced to two hi-tech communications companies, Verint Inc. (formerly Comverse Infosys), and Amdocs Ltd.,” writes Ketcham for Counterpunch.

Both companies are based in Israel—having arisen to prominence from that country’s cornering of the information technology market—and are heavily funded by the Israeli government, with connections to the Israeli military and Israeli intelligence (both companies have a long history of board memberships dominated by current and former Israeli military and intelligence officers).

Trump is followed closely by Israeli intelligence, same as any other president over the last 70 years. This, however, isn’t really necessary. The Trump administration has demonstrated it is a resting place for Israel-first neocons. John Bolton may be out—basically because he argued with Trump—but Israeli minders are all around this president.

The Stingrays planted around Washington monitoring government calls are no longer operational—if we can believe the corporate media—but that’s a minor loss considering Israel basically controls US foreign policy in the Middle East.

The Mossad and Epstein’s child rape ring is now fading from view, replaced by less important stories, and the various blackmail operations will continue, having cleared the hurdle. No big names will be revealed from Epstein’s black book. The same will happen with this latest revelation about duplicitous Israelis and their underhanded and criminal efforts to compromise the US government and its officials. It will be swept into the memory hole and it will once again be business as usual.

Bibi Netanyahu’s latest threat to launch a massive invasion of the Gaza Strip and finally eliminate Hamas—which Israel helped establish as a way to counter the Palestinian Liberation Organization—as part of a desperate election ploy, may finally precipitate the sort of widespread death and destruction across the Middle East the Zionists have planned for decades. The Greater Israel scheme depends on balkanized neighboring states and endless ethnic and sectarian violence among Arab and Muslims.

If total war breaks out—taking down the world economy—the latest Israeli snooping caper will be little more than a footnote, no different than past Israeli spying ops, the strafing of a US ship, and dancing Mossad agents joyously celebrating the murder of 3,000 people on September 11, 2001.

