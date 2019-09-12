Schizoid Man: Trump Considers Throwing Money at Iran

President Trump is considering backing a French plan to extend a $15 billion line of credit to Iran. 

Needless to say, this is a 180 degree turn away from his previous stance. Last July, he tweeted a threat specifically aimed at Iranian President Rouhani. 

More recently, reality managed to sink in. 

If Trump follows the advice of Bolton and the neocons, it would be a sure bet he’d lose the 2020 election. A disastrous war against Iran would also crash a world economy that runs on oil and is already teetering on the edge. Americans suffering under the consequences would find somebody to blame, and that somebody would be Trump. 

No way in hell will Trump’s ego allow this to happen. 

The president showed arch-neocon, John Bolton, the door this week, but despite this welcome and positive move his administration remains chock full of neocons. Most disturbingly, his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is a dedicated anti-Iran and pro-Zionist fanatic. 

Following word of the plan, neocons went bonkers. 

Meanwhile, the Israelis were told, contrary to Trump’s wish to dial-down the hostilities, that the sanctions would remain in place and not to worry. 

Unfortunately, President Trump’s apparent willingness to step back from the neocon plan to set the Middle East on fire for the sake of tiny Israel is not set in stone. 

He’s not known as the King of Flip-flop for nothing. 

