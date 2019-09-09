Pam Anderson, Meghan McCain, and War Crimes

Model, actress, and Julian Assange defender Pamela Anderson said something you rarely if ever hear on corporate television: the US is guilty of war crimes. She made this remark during an exchange with the daughter of the late John McCain, Meghan McCain.

It’s unfortunate, however, Ms. Anderson decided to expound upon her liberal ideas.

Pam Anderson believes everyone around the world should get to vote for US president https://t.co/hEKm7F40ty via @BIZPACReview — Nancy Perkins. ￼ (@nperk10195) September 9, 2019

Thanks to “public” education (indoctrination) and the corporate media, far too few Americans understand the founders designed a constitutional republic. Instead, we’re told America is a “democracy”—the ideal of mob rule—and we all have a role to play in deciding who will lead the nation.

This is, of course, nonsense. We are spectators in the bleachers of the three-ring circus of national elections. The state is run by and for the sake of the financial class and transnational corporations. The election of handpicked yesmen (and women) every four and eight years is routinely portrayed as the will of the people.

This is why Donald Trump is a big problem—he went around the political class and made grandiose promises (deep-sixed after the election) and this is why so many Americans voted for him and why the state and its professional careerist class of politicians hate him and want him impeached, even dead.

McCain stands in her father’s stead—a warmonger and apologist for war crimes. She is the face of neocon America and its obsession with destroying small nations that stand in the way of Israel and neoliberal pillage and fire sale operations in “third world countries” abundant in oil, minerals, and other important natural resources.

“Every ten years or so, the United States needs to pick up some small crappy little country and throw it against the wall, just to show the world we mean business,” said neocon Michael Ledeen.

This is the neocon creed embraced by McCain—the United States is the indispensable and exceptional nation, thus international treaties on war crimes and crimes against humanity are null and void, especially when dealing with Israel’s enemies.

McCain and the neocons want to execute Julian Assange—and Edward Snowden as well, if he ever leaves Russia—and the idea Chelsea Manning is once again rotting away in prison for the crime of not ratting out Assange fills them with a putrid sense of patriotism.

Roger Waters: "This smear campaign against him [Assange] is all about getting him extradited to the US. They want him dead as a warning (…) The message is: if you tell the truth, we will kill you, watch! The same with Chelsea Manning" pic.twitter.com/5tm6674aFe — joão carneiro (@CfreitasJoao) September 9, 2019

Chelsea #Manning has been jailed for 160 days and amassed $51K in fines after a judge ordered sanctions to continue despite the fact this will "never coerce her compliance.” She's being pressured to testify against @WikiLeaks publisher Julian #Assange. https://t.co/5uIl0iwuQu — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) August 20, 2019

