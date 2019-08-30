Beware of the QAnon Terrorists

According to the Daily Dot, billed as the internet’s “hometown newspaper,” once again YouTube is remiss in its sanitation duties. It has yet to ban the execrable Edge of Wonder channel and disperse its 375,000 subscribers.

The channel features all sorts of “conspiracy theories” our rulers would rather you not see. It’s a magnet for QAnon followers who are, of course, antisemitic because they critique the doings of George Soros and the Rothschild banksters.

The Edge of Wonder and anything remotely conspiratorial—with the exception of the Russian plot to destroy Hillary Clinton and democracy—poses a serious and enduring threat to every single American, according to the FBI.

The Daily Dot tells us after reviewing Edge of Wonder videos:

In fact, the videos lean heavily on anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about George Soros and the Rothschild banking family controlling the world, presenting them as fact, rather than the discredited notions that have generated decades and centuries of violence.

In addition to polluting the establishment narrative, “Also unmentioned… The multiple murders and acts of arson committed by QAnon followers, the broken families left in its wake, the chaos it’s caused, and the inconvenient fact that almost nothing QAnon has foretold has actually taken place.”

In short, if you believe the Deep State has it out for Trump and the financial elite have long conspired to put a worldwide global government in place, you’re a dangerous terrorist, maybe even a murderer, at minimum an antisemite.

The Daily Dot links to the FBI’s May 2019 assessment that the dire threat facing America is domestic, antisemitic, and white.

Justin Hendrix writes for Just Security:

One of the conspiracy theories specifically described in the report, the QAnon narrative posits that “an anonymous government official known as ‘Q’ posts classified information online to reveal a covert effort, led by President Trump, to dismantle a conspiracy involving ‘deep state’ actors and global elites allegedly engaged in an international child sex trafficking ring,” according to the FBI. Researchers at Media Matters have tracked multiple violent incidents and threats of violence linked to QAnon adherents…

Well over a million deaths can be attributed to the slogan “Support Our Troops,” but that’s a different story.

How best to curb this horrific potential for violence? A massive campaign to remove from social media and possibly the internet proper those who stray from accepted conspiracy theories, for instance, the above-mentioned nonsense about Russia.

“Violence may force us to test those arguments [of censoring the impermissible] under more urgent conditions,” Hendrix concludes.

The Daily Dot claims the Edge of Wonder is an attempt mainstream more palatable conspiracy theories while paving over the more outrageous. But don’t be fooled.

Edge of Wonder presents Q as something it’s simply not: A non-violent, bipartisan research movement devoted to “waking people up” to corruption. Anyone who has spent any time reading Q posts and interacting with QAnon followers knows that it has a dark and violent underbelly.

The FBI has proven its usefulness in creating the impression terrorists are rife and ready to maim and kill. The agency has specialized in the art of entrapment and portraying the mentally ill and gullible patsies with room temperature IQs as terrorists shut down in the nick of time.

This unconstitutional effort to pump up the war on terror by prosecuting patsies will be used on so-called white nationalists to make the argument closing down social media is not enough to prevent the spread of the scourge—there must be a more hands-on, SWAT-centric approach to dealing with people who believe 9/11 didn’t occur the way the government says it did with evil Muslim terrorists (of the Saudi Wahhabi variety) defying the laws of physics.

Now that the Wahhabi threat has more or less subsided, it’s time to bring the terror home.

The state is serious about making certain you are not permitted to read or view anything contrary to its propagandistic narratives and explanations. The most effective way of doing that would be a massive roundup on the scale of the Palmer Raids in 1920 running concurrently with a far-reaching plan to deplatform websites and censor social media accounts.

