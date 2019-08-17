Epstein Pedo Perpetrators Evade Justice

Now that Jeffrey Epstein is conveniently out of the picture, the pedo sex slavery case will shift to his co-conspirators, according to Attorney General William Barr.

NEW: Attorney General Bill Barr: "Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy." https://t.co/2UAm012vCA pic.twitter.com/YGAKFg2oYg — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2019

Fox News:

While lawyers representing Epstein’s accusers are likely to file civil lawsuits against his estate, prosecutors could turn their attention toward other people who may have helped Epstein carry out an alleged sex-trafficking scheme, which is believed to have involved underage girls.

Because most of the evidence is circumstantial, the case will essentially go nowhere. It will sputter in the shadows and suffocate due to a lack of oxygen provided by 24/7 news coverage that is now gearing down and heading for the sunset.

Epstein’s death is the best possible outcome for the likes of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. And that’s why Epstein was “suicided”—to save not only Maxwell and a pedo prince but the “influential” others yet unnamed and who will remain so.

Back in 2015, it appeared Scotland Yard might have actually looked into allegations that Prince Andrew had sex with 17-year old Virginia Roberts.

From The Telegraph:

Members of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee have called on Scotland Yard to look into how much the Duke’s protection officers might have witnessed at Epstein’s parties. Dai Davies, a former head of the royal protection unit, told the Daily Mail that the bodyguards might be able to corroborate Prince Andrew’s account that he never had sexual relations with his accuser.

Now that Epstein is dead (if he indeed is), the Met Police are backing away from the Royal, as should be expected.

London’s Metropolitan police decided not to conduct a full investigation into allegations of sex trafficking of Virgina Roberts-pictured below with Prince Andrew. The Met also supply all the Royal Protection Officers (PPOs) who guard the royal family. https://t.co/WwHgW5aIyc — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 16, 2019

Barr’s promise is worthless. For example, Ghislaine Maxwell is walking around free, apparently unafraid she will be arrested and prosecuted. She was recently photographed at a burger joint in Los Angeles, although we’re told she’s in hiding.

Maxwell was reading The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives. Ghislaine’s father, the triple agent who worked for Mossad, makes this an interesting read, not that the corporate media has connected the dots.

It worked out pretty good for the author:

Ghislaine Maxwell read my book at In-N-Out Burger. Then it sold out on Amazon. https://t.co/DVhw7cz5VN — Jim Hohorst (@jhohorst) August 17, 2019

By the time this case gets a hearing it will be well out of the public spotlight.

Business Insider:

Since Epstein is dead, both [attorneys] Weinstein and Levenson said the current indictment against him will be dismissed, and Weinstein predicted the federal prosecution will meet with US District Judge Richard Berman within the next week to file a motion to dismiss it. The timeline for what could potentially include new criminal charges for co-conspirators, civil lawsuits, and investigations into Epstein’s suicide is unclear. [Laurie Levenson, a professor of law at Loyola Law School] suggested that it will take several months just to sort out potential additional accusers, evidence, and information. She said concrete legal action probably won’t emerge for up to a year… “Frankly, I think if they had a strong case against other people, we might have already seen it,” Levenson said. “Maybe what the hope is, now that Epstein’s not around, the people will say ‘Someone has to be held responsible,’ and more people will come forward. So that’s a possibility. But right now it’s pretty theoretical.”

Here is the takeaway—the 0.001 percent will not be held accountable for their crimes and the government, including the so-called justice system, is owned by them. It’s a joke to actually believe a royal like Andrew will be held to account for raping a commoner. I doubt Maxwell and other high-up Epstein facilitators will be prosecuted.

The greeter on the Lolita Express, however, might find herself in prison.

CIA blackmail operations are carefully hidden and compartmentalized. It takes individuals such as Julian Assange and Edward Snowden to reveal the more serious crimes of the state. Assange is paying for that right now and may never get out of Belmarsh prison alive. Snowden will remain in Russia so long as Russia will have him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

