Epstein Silenced: Move Along, Nothing to See Here

On the day it was reported Jeffrey Epstein was arrested, I wrote that his days were numbered. I said no way in hell will the names of the elite pedos at the top of the pyramid be exposed, and that meant Epstein would disappear. Forever.

We’re told he committed suicide. No details, no video, not even a press conference. Just that Jeffrey Epstein is dead. No autopsy report. Nothing. Cold stone silence—and a whole lot of speculation by millions of Americans, the folks who are lied to in pathological fashion, day after day, until north becomes south, up is down, and left is right in Bizarro World.

Now that Jeff’s “dead,” there will not be a trial, no discovery, no cross-examination. The information stream ended with the unsealed document, which basically says little and implicates nobody beyond a few lower-level politicians and celebrities.

That’s it. End of the story. Without information, everything becomes speculation, a conspiracy theory, which is duly trashed in the corporate media as the ravings of tinfoil hatters and Area 51 obsessives. Speculation in absence fact may soon turn one into a terrorist.

Now it’s Ghislaine Maxwell’s turn. Is it possible she will share her Mossad operative father’s fate? Found naked, floating off the Canary Islands. Or will she even be brought into court to face charges of conspiring with Epstein to rape 15-year old girls? If so, she will be portrayed as a victim who “fell under the spell of rich and domineering men.”

Problem is, she’s incommunicado.

Maxwell, 57, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. According to people familiar with the investigation, authorities have had trouble locating Maxwell, who is believed to be living abroad. Her five-story Manhattan townhouse was sold in 2016 for $15 million by a company that used the address of Epstein’s New York office. Her lawyers told a judge in 2017 that she was in London, but had no fixed address. Lawyers representing Epstein’s alleged victims said they wouldn’t expect Maxwell to return to the United States anytime soon for fear of being arrested.

When Maxwell “was asked to attend a deposition by Roberts’s lawyers she claimed her mother was on her death bed and had to leave the US with no plans to return,” the Daily Mail reported in 2017. “Within weeks she was spotted at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in New York.”

Now that the Epstein story is going around in circles, trapped in a speculative cul-de-sac, the corporate media will move on to the next distraction.

No way will the high-up perps be brought to justice.

They never are. Ask Bill and Hillary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

