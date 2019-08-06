9/11 Commission-styled Witch Hunt of “White Nationalists” 

Jennifer Rubin, a resident Zionist op-ed writer at The Washington Post, believes it is time for the exceptional nation to take on white nationalists. She cites Freedom House, the supposed non-NGO that receives funding from the US government and specializes in undermining foreign governments.

to measure the severity of the problem look at reaction from groups that address white nationalist terrorism and threats to democracies. In the latter category, the international human rights watchdog Freedom House put out an extraordinary statement https://t.co/qDf0m4wLhy — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 6, 2019

President Trump should stop fanning the flames of hate. White nationalism is a threat to democracy. https://t.co/YceT4hwZoC — Freedom House (@freedomhouse) August 5, 2019

A Freedom House official told me that rarely does the organization address a U.S. domestic issue. “When we do, it is because we feel like the actions of our leaders are threatening the very fabric of our democracy,” she said. “This is a moment like that.”

In addition, the chairmen of the 9/11 Commission, Tom Kean, a former Republican New Jersey governor, and Lee Hamilton, a former Democratic congressman from Indiana, told USA Today that the country would benefit from an independent commission. Nevertheless, “both 9/11 leaders cautioned that the investigation they led benefited enormously from public and political support summoned in the aftermath of a catastrophic strike by foreign-born terrorists–a show of national and sustained unity that has yet to emerge from even the most deadly domestic attacks.”

There is little interest in such an investigation because most Americans don’t consider white nationalists out on the Kuiper Belt of political ideology as a national security threat. The average American is more concerned about the collapse of the middle class, rocketing health care costs, and a teetering economy.

It’s the state, its political hacks, propagandized Democrats, intersectional activists, and neocon op-ed writers with an agenda pushing for a new version of the House Un-American Activities Committee focused on off-narrative Americans. White nationalism is an excuse to get the witch hunt moving along.

Last week the FBI “identified fringe conspiracy theories as a domestic terrorist threat,” Yahoo News reported.

The FBI intelligence bulletin from the bureau’s Phoenix field office, dated May 30, 2019, describes “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists,” as a growing threat, and notes that it is the first such report to do so. It lists a number of arrests, including some that haven’t been publicized, related to violent incidents motivated by fringe beliefs.

QAnon and Pizzagate top the list. In other words, if you believe the elite engage in pedophilia or there is a deep state effort to throw Trump out of office, you’re a top-level security threat.

It’s all part of an increasingly hysterical push by Democrats to create a special category for conspiracy theorists.

“The FBI is already under fire for its approach to domestic extremism. In a contentious hearing last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray faced criticism from Democrats who said the bureau was not focusing enough on white supremacist violence.”

Real violence—in Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, and various other rat-infested and disintegrating metropolises—is not on the radar screen. This form of violence, racking up dozens of dead people every week, does not fit the identity agenda. The reason—too many of the perpetrators are from “oppressed minorities.” However, it does drive rising momentum to deny law-abiding Americans the right to practice the Second Amendment.

Enablers of a technocratic police state, such as the Brennan Center for Justice, admit so-called white supremacist violence is statistically minuscule. However, the identity agenda requires this violence to be highlighted and magnified for propaganda purposes.

Though far-right attacks represent just a tiny proportion of the violence that takes place in the U.S. each year, they require specific attention because they pose a persistent threat to vulnerable communities, particularly communities of color, immigrants, LGBTQ people, women, the disabled, and religious minorities.

The FBI document doesn’t mince words. It’s not ambiguous about what constitutes a conspiracy threat to national security.

(U) NWO: A group of international elites controls governments, industry, and media organizations, instigates major wars, carries out secret staged events, and manipulates economies with the goal of establishing global rule. (U) UN: The UN is being used by an evil global cabal to erode American sovereignty, strip away individual liberties, and bring foreign troops to American soil in order to replace democracy with global tyranny.” (U) False Flags: The official story surrounding a given terrorist attack or mass shooting is a lie; the event was staged or conducted by the government to justify encroachments on civil liberties.

If you believe any of the above—and millions of Americans do—you might be arrested and thrown in a mental hospital like Brandon Raub, an ex-Marine who made the mistake of taking to Facebook to express his opinion 9/11 was an inside job. This has an ominous parallel with the Soviet Union. It threw dissidents in mental hospitals for the crime of criticizing communism and the totalitarian Soviet state.

The FBI paper suggests a pre-crime scenario.

Based on the increased volume and reach of conspiratorial content due to modern communication methods, it is logical to assume that more extremist-minded individuals will be exposed to potentially harmful conspiracy theories, accept ones that are favorable to their views, and possibly carry out criminal or violent actions as a result… crowd-sourced conspiracy theories can influence which entities extremists choose to target. These examples also substantiate concerns expressed by some researchers who believe a rise of conspiracism, fostered in part by the Internet, may be accompanied by a search for scapegoats-those believed to be the conspirators’ allies, henchmen, or collaborators.

This will, of course, require massive surveillance of social media, websites, and individuals deemed a threat to the state. This is why the national security state began building an all-encompassing surveillance apparatus following 9/11, not to keep Americans safe from terrorists and other evil-doers but rather to keep tabs on any and all who might pose a political threat and, as J. Edger Hoover once said, “neutralize” that threat.

No, there’s no white supremacy crisis. “Much like the collusion conspiracy theory—which relied on random incidents, fictional villains, unconvincing evidence, and the Bad Orange Man in the White House—there is little substance to this purported danger.” https://t.co/frc1W6jrXy — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 6, 2019

