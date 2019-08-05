El Paso and the Palestinians

According to Jake Tapper, who is “a practicing Jew,” the accused El Paso shooter is little different than the Palestinians and much of the Arab world. Both validate terror, according to the CNN teleprompter reader.

Jake Tapper invokes the Arab world and Palestinians, comparing them to Trump and white supremacists for “validating hatred” after the El Paso attack pic.twitter.com/HI1R2eyAG7 — Ibrahim (@IbrahimAS97) August 4, 2019

In the Bizarro World of corporate-state media, victims become perpetrators of violence. I bet Mr. Tapper never reported on an item that recently appeared in Israeli media—the Israeli Defense Ministry and its super-secret Malmab security department have swept into the memory hole documents revealing Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing and what amounts to genocide.

“The report asserts that Malmab removed historical documentation [on the Palestinian Nakba] illegally and with no authority, and at least in some cases has sealed documents that had previously been cleared for publication by the military censor. Some of the documents that were placed in vaults had already been published.”

Tapper might feel for a little Israeli girl innocently eating pizza, but I’m assuming the ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians by the Zionist state in 1948—including massacres carried out by militant Zionists—leaves the prize-winning script-reader cold.

Haaretz said that it conducted an investigative report which “found that Malmab has concealed testimony from IDF generals about the killing of civilians and the demolition of villages, as well as documentation of the expulsion of Bedouin during the first decade of statehood”… The Israeli newspaper revealed that Yehiel Horev, who headed Malmab for two decades until 2007, acknowledged “that he launched the project, which is still ongoing”.

Horev admitted the “objective is to undermine the credibility of studies about the history of the refugee problem” and the crimes against humanity the Israeli state permitted.

For instance, the following bit of history:

The Israeli daily mentioned the content of one of the documents at the beginning of its report which reads: “Safsaf [former Palestinian village near Safed]—52 men were caught, tied them to one another, dug a pit and shot them. 10 were still twitching. Women came, begged for mercy. Found bodies of 6 elderly men. There were 61 bodies. 3 cases of rape, one from Safed, girl of 14, 4 men shot and killed. From one they cut off his fingers with a knife to take the ring.”

Jake Tapper is CNN’s chief Washington correspondent. His shameless comparison of a supposedly hate-filled white supremacist to Arabs and specifically the Palestinians is inexcusable, although well-received by a dwindling viewership.

