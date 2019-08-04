Manchurian White Supremacists

There are disturbing similarities between the shootings in El Paso, Pittsburgh, and San Diego. If news reports can be believed, John Earnest, the synagogue shooter in California, had it out for Jews, as did Robert G. Bowers in Pittsburgh. Both posted so-called manifestos online. So did Patrick Crusius, the alleged El Paso shooter, the difference being his manifesto denounced Mexicans.

The alleged shooter in New Zealand, Brenton Tarrant, posted a manifesto denouncing Muslims. Dylann Roof, who allegedly killed nine people at a black church in South Carolina, also issued what the corporate media described as a manifesto. Tarrant is said to have left behind a 74-page document titled “The Great Replacement.”

All these documents preach a similar form of racism described as white supremacy by the state and its corporate media. This racism is attributed to the so-called Alt-right or the New Right without evidence or even a clear definition of terms. It is also used to describe those of us who are not politically pigeonholed as right or left and yet are suspect for our critique of the financial class and its banking cartels and interlocked corporate structure. This is described by the state and its media as antisemitic, thus a hate crime.

Timing is everything, Several days before the incident in El Paso, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee a “majority of the domestic terrorism cases we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence.”

This was followed by Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren who declared white supremacy as a domestic terror threat. “We need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism. And it poses a threat to the United States of America,” she said during the supposed debate in Detroit last week.

Then, on August 1, two days before the El Paso incident, it was reported the FBI “for the first time has identified fringe conspiracy theories as a domestic terrorist threat, according to a previously unpublicized document.

The document specifically mentions QAnon, a shadowy network that believes in a deep state conspiracy against President Trump, and Pizzagate, the theory that a pedophile ring including Clinton associates was being run out of the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant (which didn’t actually have a basement).

QAnon “claims to have top-level security clearance and has allegedly teamed up with Donald Trump to bring down a global cabal of evil government figures and celebrities,” reports The Telegraph.

The message is simple: if you believe high government officials might be involved in pedophilia, you’re likely a domestic terror threat. As for the conspiracy to oust President Trump, we have plenty of evidence this is indeed the objective of the state and its political establishment.

“The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread, and evolve in the modern information marketplace, occasionally driving both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts,” the document states. It also goes on to say the FBI believes conspiracy theory-driven extremists are likely to increase during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

In other words, the rigged presidential sweepstakes where preferred candidates are handpicked and vetted—while black sheep Tulsi Gabbard is scoured by the corporate media for not parroting to the letter the war party line—will be protected from the vagaries of social media, thus making certain another Donald Trump does not arise from the mob.

The following may soon be considered the raving of a criminal conspiracy theorist radicalized in the deepest shadows of the dark web.

1. I don’t believe in coincidences. The appearance of several “manifestos” basically touting the same version of “white supremacy” prior to deadly mass shootings shouldn’t be considered a fluke, nor an orchestrated plot by the followers of Anders Breivik, who compared himself to Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi stand-in during the occupation of Norway.

2. There is no logical political point to be made by killing innocent people. Mass murder certainly won’t rally the people to your ideology, so we’re expected to believe these accused killers are simply nihilists radicalized online and engaged in terror attacks driven by a visceral, illogical, and violent race-based impulse.

3. I have no evidence these mass shootings are orchestrated by the state and its intelligence agencies. However, as a student of history, I can tell you that what is now unfolding has precedent on several levels—from the FBI taking over KKK klaverns in the 1960s during COINTELPRO to a number of purported racists working as informants (the most notable being Hal Turner). The same can be said for the violent left, most notoriously the Weather Underground and the Symbionese Liberation Army, the latter making itself headline material by kidnapping the granddaughter of propaganda specialist William Randolph Hearst. I believe these are orchestrated events similar to NATO’s Operation Gladio operations in Europe (specifically the Red Brigades).

4. Manchurian candidates? It is entirely possible. The CIA has worked on this since the 1950s (see this document). There are glaring anomalies in the assassination of Robert Kennedy (Sirhan Sirhan claimed he was hypnotized), Martin Luther King (his family insists the government killed the civil right leader), and John Lennon (see my video here). Timothy McVeigh claimed the military implanted a microchip in his backside (although the media laughed this one off, there is evidence the military has experimented with chip implants; no autopsy was performed on the convicted bomber of the Oklahoma City federal building, so we will never know for sure). Then there is the Monarch program (the continuous use of so-called trauma-based programming techniques; reading this document will get you pegged as a domestic terrorist by our NSA overseers).

5. In the weeks ahead, there will be a demand by Congress to crack down on “hatred,” that is to say information that does not follow the establishment agenda. Now that we are inching closer to conflating nonviolent “anti-government” activity with domestic race-based terrorism, it should be expected the current effort to de-platform critics and activists from social media will move into hyperdrive. I expect the user-board website 8chan and other alternative platforms such as Gab (where shooter Robert Bowers reportedly posted) to be taken down.

6. The Second Amendment will be further chipped away and “military-style” firearms will be outlawed, possibly even confiscated, although this will most definitely prove to be problematic with more than 393 million civilian-owned firearms in the United States.

The online document attributed to Patrick Crusius strikes all the targets.

Immigration, racism, white supremacy.

It’s said the manifesto was posted online, not long before Crusius deployed for his murder assignment at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. I live fifty miles west of El Paso. I know this mall, this Walmart.

Although authorities did not publicly confirm his identify or describe the precise contents of the manifesto, a document posted on the website 8chan hours before the rampage spoke about the “invasion” of Latino immigrants and said the writer agreed with the shooter who killed worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. That document was posted by an anonymous user who posted another document under the file name “P._Crusius.” That file was taken down, and it is not clear what it contained.

Here is what it contained:

First thing you notice. Minus a few typos, the document is relatively well-constructed. It’s not rambling. Direct points are made and solutions for problems are called for despite obvious brutally. The Crusius Manifesto is a military-style document with detached narration that has all the charm of an eviction notice.

The attack comes a few days after the FBI boss Christopher Wray went before Congress to warn about white supremacy violence. “I can assure you, and we are aggressively pursuing it using both counterterrorism resources and criminal investigative resources and partnering closely with our state and local partners,” Wray said.

The FBI has a long history of “neutralizing,” as J. Edgar Hoover put it, all serious political challenge to the corporate state. During the reign of COINTELPRO, hundreds of organizations were surveilled and millions of citizens had their liberty violated, mostly for exercising the right to petition and speak out about the state.

I believe this is the first of possibly several events in the lead-up to the 2020 election. The financial elite controls the US government, a rigged election system, and a formerly sophisticated propaganda corporate media. The empire has no intention of enduring another populist in the White House and thus the privileges of an imperial presidency. This sort of heavy lifting requires federal agency expertise. The CIA and FBI are not Trump’s friends.

Cui bono on this one.

The new hyped domestic threat of white supremacist violence will require all law-abiding Americans with firearms to suffer further prohibition on what is a natural right.

With every attack, the white supremacist model is tweaked. The anti-government angle is played up. It’s conflated with racist violence directed at Latinos and other races. Jewish organizations warn antisemitism is on the rise. Muslims worry about attacks on mosques. More division and fear. There is a historically significant amount of political and cultural polarization across the country.

