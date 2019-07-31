Epstein’s Nazi Brain: Eugenics and Transhumanism 

Not only is Jeffrey Epstein a predator of innocent children, he’s also a Malthusian and a transhumanist who wanted to have his head and penis cryogenically preserved.

According to a story published by The New York Times, Epstein wanted to use his compound outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico as an insemination lab.

The pedo predator thought so much of himself that he “hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women.”

This has a frightening parallel with the Nazi Lebensborn program.

Mr. Epstein’s vision reflected his longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Critics have likened transhumanism to a modern-day version of eugenics, the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding.

The ruling elite is keen to live forever. In 2015, Technocracy News & Trends reported:

The eugenicists at The Royal Society, in conjunction with Academy of Medical Sciences, British Academy and Royal Academy of Engineering came together this month to discuss the potentials, opportunities and challenges of the melding of man with machine (i.e. transhumanism) under the guise of augmentation technologies.

In addition to funding transhumanist projects at Stanford and other elite institutions, the Pentagon is looking at creating the perfect cybernetic soldier and cop.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has a $2 billion yearly budget for research into creating a super solider as well as developing a synthetic police force. Working with the human genome, DARPA hopes to manipulate certain gene expressions. In experimentation, DARPA and the military industrial pharmaceutical complex are using natural abilities that are enhanced through genetic engineering.

But it isn’t simply transhumanism that motivated the pervert, Epstein. He also preached the Malthusian doctrine.

At one session at Harvard, Mr. Epstein criticized efforts to reduce starvation and provide health care to the poor because doing so increased the risk of overpopulation, said [cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker], who was there. Mr. Pinker said he had rebutted the argument, citing research showing that high rates of infant mortality simply caused people to have more children. Mr. Epstein seemed annoyed, and a Harvard colleague later told Mr. Pinker that he had been “voted off the island” and was no longer welcome at Mr. Epstein’s gatherings.

Culling the herd is a key concept of the elite Club of Rome and the subject of Rockefeller foundation projects.

Eradicating disease and reducing infant mortality rates are a negative for the global elite. “If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to Earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels,” Prince Philip reportedly mused.

The New York Times article reveals Epstein’s alignment with the global elite, of which he considered himself a member. In fact, he is, like so many lower-level water carriers, completely dispensable, especially now that his reckless predatory behavior has exposed the blackmail scheme used by the CIA-Mossad-MI6 to keep the political class and other pawns in line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

