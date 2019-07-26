Sayonara, Tulsi

I had my doubts from the start.

Tulsi Gabbard, the representative from Hawaii, has based her candidacy largely on nonintervention, the only candidate to specifically do so. In my book, even though she’s a Democrat, that earned her a gold star.

Not a vote, mind you. I don’t vote.

I thought about participating in this rotten system when Ron Paul ran for president, but then he was cut down far short of the finish line, same as Bernie Sanders.

I like what Tulsi has to say about US foreign policy. Get out of Syria, Afghanistan, bring the troops home, stop mucking around in the business of other nations. You’re not hearing that from either side of the supposed political divide between Democrats and Republicans.

But then we have the same old same old—to wit:

Want a president who will put your interests ahead of the rich and powerful? Meet Tulsi Gabbard –> https://t.co/O84E20Lpio #Tulsi2020 #TulsiGabbard #ServiceBeforeSelf pic.twitter.com/NpzjtXl2qB — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 8, 2019

OK. I get it. If you’re a Democrat, you have to buy into the destructive silliness of identity politics, the Green Scam (and its “carbon credit” casino), denouncing (and that’s all) a financial class that has strip-mined the nation, and promising jobs—jobs our overlords long ago sent to authoritarian hellholes in Asia while the remainder here in the homeland face robotization. It’s impossible to fill a hole with half-ass promises.

For me, the number one problem—followed by a rigged “everything bubble” economy—is the curse of forever war.

I wanted to believe. I should’ve known better.

BREAKING: 398 House members just voted for H.Res.246 in a powerful statement opposing the global BDS campaign and its deliberate discrimination of Israel. This overwhelming vote is representative of the breadth, depth and diversity of bipartisan support for Israel in Congress. pic.twitter.com/B4j6kNYKaF — AIPAC (@AIPAC) July 23, 2019

The BDS vote shot down any misplaced idealism I mistakenly held.

Tulsi Gabbard, Ro Khanna & Ayanna Pressley all just voted for AIPAC’s resolution to condemn BDS. It’s not progressive to embolden Trump’s attacks & legitimize an apartheid state committing an ongoing massacre. https://t.co/LgowuoOiLq — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) July 24, 2019

Only two months ago, #TulsiGabbard said she would support the constitutional right of Americans to BDS against Israel. But yesterday she voted for AIPAC’s bill to condemn BDS. What happened? https://t.co/e9Ro75Ibkt — Maram Susli 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) July 25, 2019

If you run for president or for that matter a seat-warming Congress critter, it’s mandatory to kiss the Zionist ring and engage in endless fawning praise of the horrible apartheid state of Israel.

If you don’t, you’ll end up like Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Ilhan Omar's support of antisemitism and BDS is NOT endorsed or supported by the the people of Minnesota. We're coming together at the MN Capitol noon on August 1st to speak out! Join us! https://t.co/5FyVSCXyYs pic.twitter.com/SGTRKbVgCW — Jake Moroshek (@moroshek) July 25, 2019

Is it possible Tulsi doesn’t realize that AIPAC and the other Israel-first pressure groups have a stranglehold on the president, the vast majority of Congress, and even state governors and representatives?

Is she so deluded she doesn’t see that the wars she opposes are wars waged to benefit Israel at the expense of the United States? It doesn’t take a MENSA scholar to figure this out.

Tulsi is near the bottom of the pile of Democrat presidential wannabes and her sycophancy for the racist apartheid state of Israel will not help her less than bleak chance of getting anywhere near the White House.

Gabbard’s vote against the constitutional right to protest Israel’s crimes will not stop the effort by the warfare state and its propaganda media to stifle her criticism of endless war and make her a political nonentity.

TULSI2020: In the hours following the 1st debate, while millions of Americans searched for info about Tulsi, Google suspended her search ad account w/o explanation. It is vital to our democracy that big tech companies can’t affect the outcome of elections https://t.co/n7Y7y2dQZ9 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 25, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard appealed to an antiwar movement that does not exist in America to any significant degree. She will ultimately fade into the sunset with a tattered lei garland while the business of the state—war and economic exploitation—will continue unabated.

