Did Epstein Try to Commit Suicide?

There is really no way to know for sure if pedo and registered sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein tried to kill himself while detained at a federal lockup on Manhattan.

I don’t think he did. And I find it unlikely he was attacked by a fellow inmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cop accused of four murders.

Jeffrey Epstein cellmate. (Nicholas Tartaglione, an ex-cop drug smuggling murderer) smdh, perfect. pic.twitter.com/sdqml0sLNH — Guccifer4.0 (@guccifer4) July 25, 2019

This is social media nonsense. Tartaglione was not Epstein’s “cellmate,” although he is in the same unit. It’s difficult to envision this massive body builder ex-cop sleeping on the same bed with Epstein.

Here is a picture of the layout of #Epstein's jail cell located in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/PSAq7cdgvF — TSwang (@TSwangz) July 25, 2019

It appears this may be part of an elaborate effort to get Epstein bailed out of his 100 square foot jail cell. It is probably a hoax to provide a pretext for his legal team to argue Epstein should be granted bail because his life is in danger while in federal custody.

