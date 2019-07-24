Killing Hundreds of Thousands of Iranians OK with Trump

Recently in the Bizarro World of US politics, the imperial president signed off on the potential murder of tens or hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

During a press conference with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said he’s sick and tired of dealing with Iran.

“Frankly it’s getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran because they behave very badly,” said the president.

“I’ll tell you it could go either way, very easily,” Trump added. “And I’m OK either way it goes.”

In other words, he’s willing to “bomb the shit” (as he said about Syria during the presidential campaign) out of Iran if they don’t grovel at the feet of Trump and Israel’s PM Netanyahu.

“We are very geared up. They are really the number one state of terror in the world,” said Trump.

Geared up and bristling with depleted uranium munitions, cruise missiles, GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB, aka Mother of All Bombs), and even “tactical” nukes.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing economic war against any country that believes it has a right to free trade that conflicts with Israel’s war on Iran—carried out by the US and paid for by propagandized American taxpayers—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the other day the US is imposing sanctions on the oil importer Zhuhai Zhenrong and its chief executive Youmin Li.

“They violated US law by accepting crude oil,” said the former tank commander and CIA boss.

Obviously, sanctions levied by the Exceptional Nation apply to the entire world. If a non-exceptional nation violates the imagined supremacy of the United States government, it can expect to fall under the rubric of economic warfare.

Today the executive of an oil importer, tomorrow an entire nation, that is to say millions and even billions of people, the vast majority that has done absolutely nothing to harm the United States or Israel.

Finally, the MAGA media, a junior partner in the neocon crusade to destroy Iran and possibly the criminal state of Israel as an unintended result, has stepped up its propaganda contribution.

Here’s an interview that aired on Infowars. I am sorry to say I was the editor of this website before it went total Trump and sucked up to the neocons. Infowars is now unrecognizable. Once upon a time, it was antiwar. But then there isn’t a whole lot of Benjamins to be made advocating peace and sanity.

It should be noted that the guy interviewed is Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the founder of the so-called Restart movement. Hosseini encourages his followers to attack the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij bases, and government buildings throughout the country as part of his plan to bring about the collapse of the government, according to Bloomberg.

When Bush and Obama ruled, Infowars advocated a libertarian and constitutionalist foreign policy. Now it supports intervention in the business of other nations and sides with neocons and Israel-firsters.

