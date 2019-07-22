War Propaganda: Iran Sleeper Cells Ready to Kill Brits

On Monday, The Sun ran a scary story insisting evil Hezbollah sleeper cells are “preparing to strike” the UK in the wake of Iran’s tit-for-tat seizure of a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf. The newspaper picked up the story from The Telegraph.

Intelligence agencies believe Iran has organised and funded sleeper terror cells across Europe including the UK and could greenlight attackshttps://t.co/4mmZmBvuSE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 22, 2019

As usual, there is no evidence of this, only speculation the corporate propaganda media spins into reality, thus building step-by-step an excuse to attack Iran.

Iran-backed terror cells could be deployed to launch deadly attacks in the UK, according to intelligence sources quoted last night. As tensions escalate over the seizure of a British oil tanker, spy chiefs believe Iran may give the green light to its hidden proxy fighters if the crisis deepens. Should open warfare erupt, MI5 and MI6 think Iran could call upon its network of terrorist sleeper cells to carry out atrocities, The Telegraph reported.

Pair the verbs “could” and “believe” with The Sun’s clickbait headline telling us an attack is a foregone conclusion. Because many if not most people are headline skimmers, this misleading headline has become a fact. It is added to the muddle of fake news and half-truth the media cranks out.

Meanwhile, the US, Israel, and the UK have attempted to destabilize Iran from within the country for more than a decade. Recall Iran’s accusation of black ops run by MI6 terrorists back in 2010.

Dr. Ismail Salami wrote in 2012:

British elements were behind five assassinations in 2007 and 2008 in Iran. The detainees said they had been promised USD 20,000 for every assassination. They reportedly received instructions from their commander Jalal Fattahi in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Fattahi, who was also a commander with the terrorist Komala group, resides in London and has, on the strength of the detainees’ testimonies, conducted a number of assassinations in western Iranian cities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Israeli Mossad has carried out an assassination program inside Iran for years, killing scientists allegedly working on a nuclear weapons program that cannot be confirmed. Both the US and Israel worked on the Stuxnet virus to cripple Iranian power plants. The malware subsequently posed a threat to countries outside of Iran.

It was the 10th anniversary of Stuxnet right around the same time Americans were 10min from striking Iran 2 weeks ago. I wrote about how precedent of Stuxnet, rising tensions, sanctions &the threat of cyberwar are legitimising internet controls in Iran. https://t.co/f0Ol5Mx0YO — mahsa alimardani 🌒 (@maasalan) July 3, 2019

On Monday, the Iranians released a video documentary on the long history of CIA efforts to undermine and destabilize the country. Titled Mole Hunt, it will air on July 23.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Coming soon on @PressTV: Mole Hunt ⚡️⚡️⚡️#Iran has dealt a heavy blow to a @CIA spy network. This documentary will shed more light on #Iran’s counter-intelligence operations. pic.twitter.com/mlQ3e8aqft Mole Hunt is to be aired on July 23, 1:32 GMT — Press TV (@PressTV) July 20, 2019

This coincided with Iran claiming it has exposed a number of CIA operatives working on subversion and intelligence gathering programs in the country.

Iran Releases Photos of CIA Officers Handling Spieshttps://t.co/xeuAJ5J6wE pic.twitter.com/etLnfiPfOF — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) July 22, 2019

According to Trump, however, the capture of CIA operatives never happened.

The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

The success of the ongoing plan to malnourish children and inflict “maximum pressure” on ordinary Iranians is being orchestrated by an Israeli citizen, Sigal Mandelker, the successor to a number of Zionists at the US Treasury.

All the Iran drama is in the Gulf, but most of the actual action in US Iran policy is in Treasury. Here’s my piece on Sigal Mandelker, the woman running the maximum pressure campaign https://t.co/QTGFAxeQap — Kathy Gilsinan (@kgilsinan) July 20, 2019

In 2008 she worked at the DOJ and conspired with others, including Mark Filip, John Roth, Alice Fisher, and Jeffrey Sloman to make sure the Mossad’s Epstein child sex blackmail op never came to light.

Mandelker was also the DOJ official who Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers say permitted his non-prosecution agreement with Miami’s then-US Attorney Alex Acosta in 2007 https://t.co/pyIpDetDUo — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) July 20, 2019

