Jeremy Hunt: Liar and War Propagandist

The UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and MP from South Wales, Jeremy Hunt, told a whopper about Iran and hardly anyone noticed.

1/2 Yesterday's action in Gulf shows worrying signs Iran may be choosing a dangerous path of illegal and destabilising behaviour after Gibraltar’s LEGAL detention of oil bound for Syria. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 20, 2019

Hunt would like to be PM some day, so it’s only natural he practice propaganda and lying skills, both required for a head of state.

His own government admits there isn’t a sanction on importing oil. The Export Control Organization in January 2015 issued a notice to exporters on the EU’s prohibition of the sale of aviation fuel to Syria. It says nothing about oil.

George Galloway elaborates:

“There’s no sanctions on the import of crude oil into Syria – only on aviation fuel. So this vessel was illegally boarded, cargo illegally impounded, senior officers illegally arrested, and they wonder why Iran is hot under collar about it?”#MOATS | ICYMI | #IranTanker pic.twitter.com/YL99iU8GFr — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) July 20, 2019

Not one establishment media outlet made mention of this fact. Instead there has been a chorus of omissions and lies about Iran that give the impression it is a rogue nation and a threat to maritime trade in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian supertanker was seized by Royal Marines last week after it was suspected of taking crude oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions https://t.co/LUfUlywuMA — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 12, 2019

As should be expected, subservient lapdogs to the neocon effort to get a war going chimed in.

France and Germany have condemned Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf, calling on the Islamic Republic to release the vessel and de-escalate tensions https://t.co/febvwWOeXe pic.twitter.com/APSzhTjF2T — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 20, 2019

It seems only a socialist MEP is brave enough to refute the EU’s parroting of the lies and war provocations of the Trump neocons:

The #EU was correct to resist criminal #US sanctions against #Iran but we have to go much further. We must do absolutely everything we can to oppose war on Iran. In my 2nd speech Mon night @europarl_en I called on @FedericaMog to unequivocally condemn the sanctions. pic.twitter.com/wJ1wm0DTvN — Clare Daly MEP (@ClareDalyMEP) July 17, 2019

On Saturday, Trump once again issued a warning that might fit well in a comic book speech bubble:

President Trump on Iran: "We hope for their sake they don't do anything foolish. If they do, they will pay a price like nobody's ever paid a price." pic.twitter.com/1AK4orpxG2 — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the well-paid MEK terror booster Rudy Giuliani continues to peddle lies and distortions.

Obama/Biden gave Iran billions which they used to fund terrorism. Has any Administration ever been so irresponsible. The apologists say it was their money. Ridiculous after 40 years of crimes against humanity, no one with a backbone or or a conscience would give them a penny. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 20, 2019

Notice the clumsy effort to excuse the massive grand larceny of Iranian money seized by the financial elite after the Iranians overthrew the CIA installed monarch Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and his SAVAK torturers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

