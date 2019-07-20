Jeremy Hunt: Liar and War Propagandist

The UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and MP from South Wales, Jeremy Hunt, told a whopper about Iran and hardly anyone noticed.

Hunt would like to be PM some day, so it’s only natural he practice propaganda and lying skills, both required for a head of state.

His own government admits there isn’t a sanction on importing oil. The Export Control Organization in January 2015 issued a notice to exporters on the EU’s prohibition of the sale of aviation fuel to Syria. It says nothing about oil.

George Galloway elaborates:

Not one establishment media outlet made mention of this fact. Instead there has been a chorus of omissions and lies about Iran that give the impression it is a rogue nation and a threat to maritime trade in the Persian Gulf.

As should be expected, subservient lapdogs to the neocon effort to get a war going chimed in.

It seems only a socialist MEP is brave enough to refute the EU’s parroting of the lies and war provocations of the Trump neocons:

On Saturday, Trump once again issued a warning that might fit well in a comic book speech bubble:

Meanwhile, the well-paid MEK terror booster Rudy Giuliani continues to peddle lies and distortions.

Notice the clumsy effort to excuse the massive grand larceny of Iranian money seized by the financial elite after the Iranians overthrew the CIA installed monarch Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and his SAVAK torturers.

creatdive commons by-sa_RGB-350x122

One comment

  1. I’m starting to like K.N.’s writing and largely unbiased opinion more and more. It’s like “the smell of truth in the morning. It smells like victory.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.