Impeaching Trump for the Wrong Reason

Now that Democrats control the House, they are moving forward to impeach Donald Trump despite the House leader, Nancy Pelosi, indicating she will not push the issue.

"Donald John Trump, president of the United States, is unfit to be president." – Rep. Al Green (D-TX) filing articles of impeachment against President Trump for the third time.

This is largely symbolic—the articles will fail—and basically an effort by the so-called “Squad” and other progressive Democrats to capture the spotlight and push their pet issues, as Rep. Omar of Minnesota did yesterday. She followed the identity politics script closely.

The latest effort to get rid of Trump is merely ideological posturing ahead of an election next year. If Democrats really want to impeach Trump, they need to make a solid case, not gibberish based on the insulting tweets of a malignant narcissist with a heavy thumb on his smart phone’s tweet button.

Trump has violated numerous international laws since taking office. He has lived up to his promise to “bomb the shit” out of Syria, killing around 6,000 civilians as of last December.

Trump and his neocons have directly violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, including Common Article 3 of the Conventions covering “an armed conflict not of an international character,” such as Syria and Yemen (Protocols Additional to the Geneva Convention of August 12, 1949 and Relating to the Protection of Victims of International Non-International Armed Conflicts, June 10, 1977, 1125 U.N.T.S 609 (Protocol II)).

There needs to be an International Criminal Tribunal for the United States (and Britain, France, and Israel) but this will of course never happen. Trump, George W. Bush, Tony Blair, Bibi Netanyahu, and dozens of others should stand trial at The Hague.

Impeach Trump for war crimes, not because he has a big mouth and was tutored on how to be an insulting troglodyte by Roy Cohn, his former lawyer.

It’s not illegal to be a racist or hold racist attitudes, as despicable as these things are. It is, however, illegal to kill women and children and attack largely helpless nations that have not threatened or invaded the United States.

