Tanker Missing. Another Neocon False Flag?

A tiny tanker flagged in Panama stopped sending tracking data two days ago near the Strait of Hormuz. As soon as the story surfaced, what happened? The corporate propaganda jumped all over it, reflexively pointing at Iran.

Oil tanker last seen near Iranian territory goes missing — as Tehran vows "response" to seizure of its own ship https://t.co/K3GZ58rfXY pic.twitter.com/9C2UpIFj8P — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 16, 2019

It’s all part of the script. The Brits under orders from the US neocons had Gibraltar (which is a British Overseas Territory) seize an Iranian tanker filled with crude, claiming it was destined for Syria, which is a target of economic warfare by the United Nations, and Iran, rightfully angry about this act of piracy, threatened to respond, and the next thing you know a small tanker disappears in the middle of the night and “US officials” (neocons), of course “anonymous,” say Iran is to blame. No evidence required, as usual.

US defence officials say they’re concerned about the disappearance of a small tanker last seen drifting towards Iranian waters in the Arabian Gulf earlier this week. We have the details here: https://t.co/kOHBqbDHwL — The National (@TheNationalUAE) July 16, 2019

The corporate propaganda media initially reported the ship was owned by the United Arab Emirates, but UAE officials turned around and said this isn’t the case, and so the mystery and potential false flag continues. The US is now “investigating,” that is to say building as case without evidence that Iran grabbed the ship in response to the documented fact the Brits hijacked a fully loaded Iranian tanker and arrested its crew.

Naturally, the Trump MAGA—in this case “Make Israel Great Again”—crowd jumped on this unverified story to tweet storm against Iran and the Democrats.

Oil tanker missing in Strait of Hormuz after drifting into Iranian waters: The Democrats support these savages. And the enemedia continues to prostrate themselves before the Islamic Republic. https://t.co/K7ZKUaaQXY pic.twitter.com/qQ4GTpziof — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) July 16, 2019

This is a developing story, so I am sure there will be a lot more spin to come.

